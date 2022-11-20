Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.32 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Waters worth $26,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Waters by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 147,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,747,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Trading Up 0.4 %

WAT opened at $321.16 on Friday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $375.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters Company Profile

WAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.63.

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.