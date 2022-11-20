Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.48 Million Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,271,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,160 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $26,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 920.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,872,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,126 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,490,000 after buying an additional 1,660,904 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 3,235.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,706,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,681,000 after buying an additional 1,655,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Exelixis by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,562,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,759,000 after buying an additional 835,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Exelixis by 2,148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 784,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 749,386 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXEL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.91 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

