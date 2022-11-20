Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,993 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $25,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,769,000 after purchasing an additional 592,162 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $18,899,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 35.4% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,963,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,024,000 after buying an additional 513,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter valued at $14,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

