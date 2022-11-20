Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63,244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Western Union worth $25,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,384,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Western Union by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,647,000 after purchasing an additional 898,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Western Union by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,359,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,183,000 after purchasing an additional 639,297 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WU. Citigroup lowered their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.88.

NYSE WU opened at $13.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

