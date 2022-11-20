Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 257,428 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,131,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,428 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Titan Machinery worth $25,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $779.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

