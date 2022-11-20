Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Block worth $24,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Block by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 275,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 38,334 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Block by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,248,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,196,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Block by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 373,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Block stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.97. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $229.99.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Block from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.83.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $2,206,444.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,305,865.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,479,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

