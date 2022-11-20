Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,913 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of CVB Financial worth $24,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $764,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 11.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter worth about $11,139,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVBF. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

CVB Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

In related news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $990,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $990,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $992,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.42.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

