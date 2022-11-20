Priyanka Carr Sells 9,176 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) COO Priyanka Carr sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $74,050.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Momentive Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $7.74 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. Research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNTV. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 27.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 35,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Momentive Global by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 7.6% in the first quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

