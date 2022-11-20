Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.46.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.2 %

PG stock opened at $142.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.59. The firm has a market cap of $340.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,096 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,977. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

