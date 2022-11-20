PropertyGuru (PGRU) to Release Earnings on Monday

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 21st. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect PropertyGuru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PGRU opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. PropertyGuru has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on PropertyGuru in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

