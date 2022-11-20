ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €8.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €8.50 ($8.76) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PSM. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($6.70) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.91 ($6.09) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.43) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.50 ($6.70) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($16.49) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €8.70 ($8.97) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €6.44 ($6.64) and a one year high of €15.55 ($16.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

