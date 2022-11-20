ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) PT Raised to €6.20

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to €6.20 ($6.39) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €7.00 ($7.22) to €6.20 ($6.39) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €12.80 ($13.20) to €8.90 ($9.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($8.76) to €8.65 ($8.92) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €20.00 ($20.62) to €13.00 ($13.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.51.

PBSFY opened at $2.10 on Thursday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

