Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives $77.33 Average PT from Analysts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.33.

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB opened at $73.81 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.03.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

