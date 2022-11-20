Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Kodiak Sciences Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kodiak Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($6.68) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $396.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.81. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $20.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2,392.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1,904.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 356,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 338,328 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

