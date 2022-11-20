Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the building manufacturing company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $12.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

