Quanterix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 10,080 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,807% compared to the average volume of 258 call options.

Quanterix Stock Performance

QTRX opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. The company has a market capitalization of $434.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.32. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $47.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,605,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,824 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,934,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Quanterix by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after purchasing an additional 562,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Quanterix

Several research firms recently weighed in on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

