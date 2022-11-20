Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). Approximately 10,370,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 8,789,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of £10.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.73.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, mid venture, late venture and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, quantum technology, artificial intelligence, leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments especially interactive media sectors, consumer discretionary, information technology, communication services, utilities, real estate.

