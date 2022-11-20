Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QUIS. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of QUIS stock opened at C$0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$185.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$1.19.

In related news, Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,005.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at C$90,016.20.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

