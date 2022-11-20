Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS QUISF opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.