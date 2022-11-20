Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBFGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

RTBBF stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. Rathbones Group has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

