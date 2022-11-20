Raymond James Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $200.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.07.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $147.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.07. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $145.59 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

