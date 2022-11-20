Raymond James Weighs in on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.36) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.96). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks’ current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DNA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,381.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,212,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,783,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,381.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,783,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,783,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,493,901 shares of company stock valued at $17,358,313 in the last ninety days. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

