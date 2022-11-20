RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Stock Holdings Raised by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBC. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $243.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.40. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.14.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

