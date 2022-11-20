Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $13.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.36%.

In related news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,130,000 after purchasing an additional 653,207 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

