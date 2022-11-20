Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RLLMF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday.

Real Matters Stock Performance

RLLMF stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

