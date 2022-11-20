RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $171.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $181.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.36. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $187.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 189.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,514,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 863,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,288,000 after buying an additional 84,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,383,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

