Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Golden Ocean Group Limited’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Golden Ocean Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta expects that the shipping company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Ocean Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 47.96% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $250.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

GOGL opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.63%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7,444.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,599,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498,591 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,687,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 3,576,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after buying an additional 2,709,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $19,387,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,591,000. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

