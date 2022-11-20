ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of ResMed worth $29,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 405.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Activity

ResMed Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,538,362.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock worth $15,986,201 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMD opened at $224.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $268.77.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

