Reviewing United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) & Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR)

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) and Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Fire Group and Conifer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Conifer 0 1 0 0 2.00

United Fire Group presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.92%. Conifer has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. Given Conifer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conifer is more favorable than United Fire Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.07 billion 0.71 $80.59 million $2.07 14.41 Conifer $115.96 million 0.16 -$1.09 million ($1.38) -1.12

This table compares United Fire Group and Conifer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

United Fire Group has higher revenue and earnings than Conifer. Conifer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Fire Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of United Fire Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of United Fire Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.5% of Conifer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

United Fire Group has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conifer has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Fire Group and Conifer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group 5.41% 8.22% 2.26% Conifer -13.09% -49.14% -4.50%

Summary

United Fire Group beats Conifer on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and fidelity and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, including companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as low- value dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wholesale agency services comprising commercial and personal lines insurance products for its insurance company subsidiaries, as well as third party insurers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 4,600 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

