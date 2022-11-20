RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $288.50, but opened at $280.20. RH shares last traded at $279.34, with a volume of 5,784 shares.

Specifically, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,298,541.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. William Blair started coverage on RH in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.13.

RH Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 24.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in RH by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RH by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 194,960 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in RH by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after acquiring an additional 88,989 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in RH by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

