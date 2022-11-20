Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 7% Following Insider Selling

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) fell 7% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as 29.82 and last traded at 29.84. 401,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,257,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at 32.07.

Specifically, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra cut Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 59.00.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 5.4 %

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 33.74 and a 200 day moving average price of 31.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,532,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,566 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,520,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

