Robert W. Baird Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $120.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.11% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a PE ratio of 201.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $145.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.80.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
