Robert W. Baird Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $120.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a PE ratio of 201.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $145.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,618,000 after acquiring an additional 256,598 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,114,000 after acquiring an additional 413,600 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,363,357,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after buying an additional 1,588,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

