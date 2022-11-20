Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Raised by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.19.

ROK opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.82 and a 200-day moving average of $227.15. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

