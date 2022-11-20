Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $278.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $278.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ROK. Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rockwell Automation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.19.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $264.74 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation



Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

