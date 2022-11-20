Roger H. Ballou Sells 5,600 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $88,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,258.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
RCM Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $28.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 120,168 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,497,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 450.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 69,774 shares in the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
