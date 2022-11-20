Roger H. Ballou Sells 5,600 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) Director Roger H. Ballou sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $88,984.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,258.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $28.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 447,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 120,168 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,497,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 450.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 69,774 shares in the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCMT shares. StockNews.com lowered RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley upgraded RCM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

