Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $97.93, but opened at $115.01. Ross Stores shares last traded at $113.07, with a volume of 107,071 shares trading hands.

The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 11.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 26.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 30.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.58.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

