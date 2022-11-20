Royal Bank of Canada Trims Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Target Price to C$7.00

Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Sagicor Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGCFF opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. Sagicor Financial has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $6.00.
Sagicor Financial Company Profile
