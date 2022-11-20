Royal Bank of Canada Trims Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Target Price to C$7.00

Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Sagicor Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGCFF opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. Sagicor Financial has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor USA. The company offers life and health insurance, employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

