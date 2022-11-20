RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Trading Down 0.6%

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.45. 157,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 304,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 285,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 97,360 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.