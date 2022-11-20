RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) PT Raised to €47.00 at Credit Suisse Group

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOYGet Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from €44.50 ($45.88) to €47.00 ($48.45) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.64) to €54.00 ($55.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.64) to €52.00 ($53.61) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.32. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,064.75, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.81.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

