Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) PT Lowered to $48.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran purchased 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $267,404.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 581,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,147,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran purchased 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $267,404.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 581,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,147,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael D. Ohalleran purchased 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,125.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 201,874 shares of company stock worth $6,839,561 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

