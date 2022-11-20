Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) PT Lowered to $48.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.
Ryan Specialty Stock Performance
Ryan Specialty stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. Ryan Specialty has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.71.
Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
