Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Up 5.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $36.61 and last traded at $36.61. 4,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 978,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.
Specifically, Director Michael D. Ohalleran purchased 11,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,125.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $267,404.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 581,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,147,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,125.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 201,874 shares of company stock worth $6,839,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,559,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,058,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,557,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 14.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,106,000 after buying an additional 419,882 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 15.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,886,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after buying an additional 380,614 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,273,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,368,000 after buying an additional 71,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
