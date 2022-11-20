Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €72.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($74.23) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($44.33) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($62.89) price target on Basf in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($50.52) price target on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($61.86) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.70) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €49.63 ($51.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion and a PE ratio of 8.81. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.90 ($39.07) and a fifty-two week high of €69.15 ($71.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €44.17 and a 200-day moving average of €44.86.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

