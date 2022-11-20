Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €18.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($18.56) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.67) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.71) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($72.16) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

HFG opened at €23.95 ($24.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €19.94 ($20.56) and a twelve month high of €97.20 ($100.21). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.11.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

