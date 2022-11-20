SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($92.78) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €105.00 ($108.25) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($118.56) target price on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($119.59) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($114.43) target price on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

ETR:SAP opened at €105.16 ($108.41) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €91.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €90.53. SAP has a 52 week low of €79.58 ($82.04) and a 52 week high of €126.38 ($130.29). The company has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

