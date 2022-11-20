ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Insider Sells $80,576.00 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ScanSource Trading Down 0.9 %

ScanSource stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $962.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.90 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 271.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 286,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after buying an additional 209,600 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 334,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 116,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ScanSource by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,998,000 after purchasing an additional 115,678 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ScanSource by 19.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCSC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About ScanSource

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.