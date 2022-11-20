ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Insider Sells $80,576.00 in Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,576.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ScanSource Trading Down 0.9 %
ScanSource stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.43.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $962.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.90 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCSC shares. Raymond James cut their target price on ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
