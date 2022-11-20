Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 825,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $29,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,608 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after buying an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,096,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,191 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schlumberger Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.37.

NYSE:SLB opened at $53.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

