Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.37.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

