Scotiabank Raises Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$79.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Price Performance

Shares of MTRAF opened at $54.26 on Thursday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.