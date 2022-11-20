Scotiabank Raises Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to C$45.50

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Stelco from C$37.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stelco from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Stelco Stock Performance

STZHF opened at $32.74 on Thursday. Stelco has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

