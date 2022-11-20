Scott Medhurst Sells 900 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director Scott Medhurst sold 900 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.45, for a total transaction of C$93,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,410,220.05.

Scott Medhurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Scott Medhurst sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.00, for a total transaction of C$520,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Scott Medhurst sold 100 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.95, for a total transaction of C$10,295.00.

On Friday, September 2nd, Scott Medhurst sold 4,900 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.00, for a total transaction of C$494,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.09, for a total transaction of C$30,627.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total transaction of C$32,538.00.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$99.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.22 billion and a PE ratio of 20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$100.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.83. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a one year low of C$93.25 and a one year high of C$124.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIH. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$119.67.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

